Using depth with polymorphic relationships / block fields

Should the
depth
parameter for the Rest API work for polymoprhic relationships and/or block fields as well? I'm struggling to get my block's polymorphic relationship to populate no matter the depth parameter.
I have acta-block
on my homepage global and in my project case studies. Thecta-block
has a link field, which (like the payload template) allows for internal and external links. Wheninternal
, the field is a relation to either myPages
collection orProjects
collection.
I can't get
depth=N
to populate the relation in the link field. It's always just the document ID.
(videohttps://share.cleanshot.com/xnv1XBwg
)
Ah nevermind, just realized myPages
collection didn't have public access. Added
access: { read: () => true, },
and it's working as expected 🙏
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.