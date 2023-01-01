Using depth with polymorphic relationships / block fields

Should the

depth

parameter for the Rest API work for polymoprhic relationships and/or block fields as well? I'm struggling to get my block's polymorphic relationship to populate no matter the depth parameter.

I have a

on my homepage global and in my project case studies. The

has a link field, which (like the payload template) allows for internal and external links. When

internal

, the field is a relation to either my

collection or

collection.

I can't get

depth=N

to populate the relation in the link field. It's always just the document ID.

(video

)

Ah nevermind, just realized my

collection didn't have public access. Added

access: { read: () => true, },

and it's working as expected 🙏