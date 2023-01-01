UX Improvements?

Does Payload have plans to improve the UX design of the admin panel? For example, intuitively I'd like to be able to drag the columns to resize and move their order.
Drag and drop will be good - the content editor will expect that.
you can change the order in "Columns" at the top-right. You can also set the "defaultColumns" on the admin obj of a collection
Thanks Kvist, though this post isn't about dev, it's about the default expectations of the content editor whom we want to provide a superior/on par experience to something they're familiar with, such as Wordpress/Wix.
Due to the nature of Payload, is drag and drop to order items not possible?
I guess you would have to have a field for "sortOrder" in order to sort the posts. You could then add a custom view that makes it possible to drag/drop order of posts.
Interesting. Thanks I'll try that. I think this is one of the things that should be built into Payload as a default, and if a dev doesn't want basic UX functionality of drag and drop they can change the code.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.