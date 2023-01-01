Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
UX Improvements?

default discord avatar
taun2160
5 months ago
4

Does Payload have plans to improve the UX design of the admin panel? For example, intuitively I'd like to be able to drag the columns to resize and move their order.



Drag and drop will be good - the content editor will expect that.

  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    5 months ago

    you can change the order in "Columns" at the top-right. You can also set the "defaultColumns" on the admin obj of a collection

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    5 months ago

    Thanks Kvist, though this post isn't about dev, it's about the default expectations of the content editor whom we want to provide a superior/on par experience to something they're familiar with, such as Wordpress/Wix.



    Due to the nature of Payload, is drag and drop to order items not possible?

  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    5 months ago

    I guess you would have to have a field for "sortOrder" in order to sort the posts. You could then add a custom view that makes it possible to drag/drop order of posts.

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    5 months ago

    Interesting. Thanks I'll try that. I think this is one of the things that should be built into Payload as a default, and if a dev doesn't want basic UX functionality of drag and drop they can change the code.

