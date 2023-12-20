Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

v1 to v2 scss import error

default discord avatar
pcbal
3 days ago
4

Namespace error for scss style import after upgrading to payload version 2.4.0. See attached screenshot.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Looks like the payload-workflow plugin will need to be updated.



    Instead of

    payload/scss/index

    It should be



    payload/scss
  • default discord avatar
    pcbal
    3 days ago

    Ok. Thanks. Works after temporarily disabling the workflow plugin.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    It does say in the plugin readme that it supports payload v2. Maybe try to make sure you're on the latest version



    (0.3.2)



    Yep, looks like in the latest version, the imports are correct

  • default discord avatar
    pcbal
    3 days ago

    Good to know. I will upgrade the plugin now. Thanks.



    upgrading to version 0.3.2 removes the error but

    http://localhost:8000/admin/collections/pages

    is blank. So are any other collections like posts etc. Create new post works but existing content fails to display.

    mva-20-12-2023-130403.jpg
    mv6-20-12-2023-130307.jpg
