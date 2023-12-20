v1 to v2 scss import error

Namespace error for scss style import after upgrading to payload version 2.4.0. See attached screenshot.
Looks like the payload-workflow plugin will need to be updated.
Instead of
payload/scss/index
It should be
payload/scss
Ok. Thanks. Works after temporarily disabling the workflow plugin.
It does say in the plugin readme that it supports payload v2. Maybe try to make sure you're on the latest version
(0.3.2)
Yep, looks like in the latest version, the imports are correct
Good to know. I will upgrade the plugin now. Thanks.
upgrading to version 0.3.2 removes the error buthttp://localhost:8000/admin/collections/pages
is blank. So are any other collections like posts etc. Create new post works but existing content fails to display.
