v2 documentation is no longer searchable in Algolia search

I am sure thousands of projects on v2 still need to be maintained or some people prefer to use v2 while getting used to v3, it is so frustrating now to waste time to look for v2 documentation pages, productivity dropped so much. Can we please enable Algolia search for v2 also?
Currently the way search works in the docs is that if youre on v2, results will take you to the respective v2 page unless its something unique to v3 like join field.
We have plans to add proper v2 search but this will likely only be done after the holiday breaks...in the meantime if you struggle with the v2 docs one way would be for you to pull down the payload repo and use search in vscode and limit it to the specific section
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