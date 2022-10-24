Vercel BLOB adapter installed but uploads still going to local directory

plugins: [
vercelBlobStorage({
enabled: true,
collections: {
[(Media.slug, Users.slug)]: true,
},
token: EnvServer.BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN,
}),
],
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media',
upload: {
imageSizes: [
{
name: 'thumbnail',
width: 400,
height: undefined,
position: 'centre',
},
{
name: 'card',
width: 768,
height: undefined,
position: 'centre',
},
{
name: 'tablet',
width: 1024,
height: undefined,
position: 'centre',
},
],
adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
},
fields: [
{
name: 'alt',
type: 'text',
},
],
}
Uploading the file on the dev server uploads the file to the media folder and vercel blob is empty.
Invalid configuration, not sure why TypeScript isn't yelling at you
[(Media.slug, Users.slug)]: true,
The key must be a valid media collection slug of yours such as
media: true
If you want multiple, you'd do
media: true
users: true
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