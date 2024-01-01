Video embedding on Lexical RTE

Hello everyone, I'm trying to embed a video link inside the Lexical RTE, so I'm trying to build a new feature for it. I'm feeling the docs are lacking and you need a lot of expertise into Lexical to build such a simple feature.

I took a look at all payload repositories that mention how to create new features and how to implement video embedding into Lexical but I still can't figure it out how to do it properly.

Does some you you, by any chance, implemented it? If so, can you share your code/repo?

Do you have any advice for me?