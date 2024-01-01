Video embedding on Lexical RTE

Hello everyone, I'm trying to embed a video link inside the Lexical RTE, so I'm trying to build a new feature for it. I'm feeling the docs are lacking and you need a lot of expertise into Lexical to build such a simple feature.
I took a look at all payload repositories that mention how to create new features and how to implement video embedding into Lexical but I still can't figure it out how to do it properly.
Does some you you, by any chance, implemented it? If so, can you share your code/repo?
Do you have any advice for me?
@Alessio🍣 can you offer any words of wisdom here?
I am also looking for a way to embed videos in the lexical editor, were you able to figure it out?
Following this
Inside of payload-plugin-lexical you can find an embeddings feature:https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical/tree/develop/src/features/embeds
I suggest taking it from there and porting it over to the new lexical
