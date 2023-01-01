View collection as cards instead of list

Hello,
I saw some demos of Payload in which collections are shown as cards instead of a list, but haven't found anything mentioning this in the docs.
Could someone point me to the right direction?
Thanks
Hello @wsz, I think the card display is default for upload collections
(Could be wrong)
But you can change the display of Admin Components IIRC
More information about list components here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#collections
The List view is used to render a paginated, filterable table of Documents in this Collection.
Payload versions prior to bulk operations feature had it so.
ah - thanks for the clarification
I thought i was doing something wrong
Does anyone have an example for a custom view implementation. A GitHub link would be awesome. 😊
