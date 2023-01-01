View collection as cards instead of list

DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
default discord avatar
wsz
3 months ago
8

Hello,


I saw some demos of Payload in which collections are shown as cards instead of a list, but haven't found anything mentioning this in the docs.


Could someone point me to the right direction?


Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Hello @wsz, I think the card display is default for upload collections



    (Could be wrong)



    But you can change the display of Admin Components IIRC



    More information about list components here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#collections


    The List view is used to render a paginated, filterable table of Documents in this Collection.
  • default discord avatar
    jaigo
    3 months ago

    Payload versions prior to bulk operations feature had it so.

  • default discord avatar
    wsz
    3 months ago

    ah - thanks for the clarification


    I thought i was doing something wrong

  • default discord avatar
    René
    3 months ago

    Does anyone have an example for a custom view implementation. A GitHub link would be awesome. 😊

