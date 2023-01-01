website repo cloud failure

The repo on GitHub named /website/ containing code for payloadcms.com is not building on the payload cloud. However, its cms part /website-cms/ repo is ok for cloud deployment. I understand this is not possible anymore after extremely interpolated with the cloud and community help incorporations in website repo code. Cloud is not going to build on the same cloud. Omitting such irrelevant from checkout may help to use the repo for general purposes. Else may try creating a separate Frontend repo corresponding to website-cms that will build and run on the cloud.