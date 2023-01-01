DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
website repo cloud failure

jaigo
jaigo
3 months ago
5

The repo on GitHub named /website/ containing code for payloadcms.com is not building on the payload cloud. However, its cms part /website-cms/ repo is ok for cloud deployment. I understand this is not possible anymore after extremely interpolated with the cloud and community help incorporations in website repo code. Cloud is not going to build on the same cloud. Omitting such irrelevant from checkout may help to use the repo for general purposes. Else may try creating a separate Frontend repo corresponding to website-cms that will build and run on the cloud.

  denolfe
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Just to clarify, your ask is to have a version of that website (frontend) that will deploy on Payload Cloud?

  jaigo
    jaigo
    3 months ago

    Exactly. This saves lot of next.js work.

  denolfe
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I'll take this feedback to the team 👍

  maeffew
    maeffew
    3 months ago

    hi... any updates on this? or is there a set of instructions to build and host the website repo on payload cloud written for somewhat newbies? 😉

  Jarrod
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    The payloadcms.com website is hosted on vercel, and the backend is hosted elsewhere. The payload website does not make sense to deploy to payload cloud. However we do have other templates to use deploy! Have you tried any of those?

