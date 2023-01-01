Weird build issue on prod

Hello team! I'm building our payload site for prod, getting this weird build error. I think it's related to my dotenv?
whats your full payload config file?
so we're thinking the dotenv is getting bundled in the frontend of the admin
not sure why
SOLVED:
Was using dotenv in a collection config by mistake
wait not solved
@jmikrut Any reason why building payload for prod would keep giving me an error about dotenv
I'm using it in my payload.config.ts
And for some reason it fails at the .config command on dotenv require
@noheadphones This was the error on local btw
WAIT
I'm a dummy
taking it out worked
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.