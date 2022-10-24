I have a

ChatMessages

collection in a different file, and a

Profile

collection in a different one.

I have

ChatMessages

as

export const ChatMessages: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'chat_messages', fields: [ { name: 'user', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'profile', required: false, }, ], };

Then I have

Profile

as

export const Profile: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'profile', fields: [ ... ], };

I export them as an array called 'collections', then I spread them into the

collections

property of the buildConfig like so:

const collections = [Profile, ChatMessages]; buildConfig({ ..., collections: [...collections]})

But when I try to compile with yarn build, I get

Type '"profile"' is not assignable to type 'CollectionSlug | CollectionSlug[]'.

, in reference to the

relationTo

field in ChatMessages.

What am I doing wrong? 🤔