I have a
ChatMessages
collection in a different file, and a
Profile
collection in a different one.
I have
ChatMessages
as
export const ChatMessages: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'chat_messages',
fields: [
{
name: 'user',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'profile',
required: false,
},
],
};
Then I have
Profile
as
export const Profile: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'profile',
fields: [
...
],
};
I export them as an array called 'collections', then I spread them into the
collections
property of the buildConfig like so:
const collections = [Profile, ChatMessages];
buildConfig({ ..., collections: [...collections]})
But when I try to compile with yarn build, I get
Type '"profile"' is not assignable to type 'CollectionSlug | CollectionSlug[]'.
, in reference to the
relationTo
field in ChatMessages.
What am I doing wrong? 🤔
As far as I can see you have done this correctly. The config seems fine.
That profile is not assignable to CollectionSlug is probably because your types are not generated, so typescript does not know about it yet.
I see you use yarn so try
yarn generate:types
or
yarn payload generate:types
, it depends a bit on what is in your package.json how you run it.
You find more details about it here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/typescript/generating-types
Damn, didn't realize I forgot to generate the types. Thanks! That fixed it
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