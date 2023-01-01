Windows exports is not defined error

Hello,

My team is experiencing the following issue only on Windows machines when we start cms with

yarn dev

There are no errors in the terminal, but trying to open /admin there is an empty page and the following error in the console:

validations.js:11 Uncaught ReferenceError: exports is not defined

at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/fields/validations.js (validations.js:11:9)

at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)

at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)

at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)

at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/auth/baseFields/auth.js (auth.js:11:22)

at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)

at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)

at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)

at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/collections/config/sanitize.js (sanitize.js:15:54)

at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)

cms version is 2.0.6

Has anyone experienced a similar error or has any idea for what might be happening?

experienced issue on windows only and solved with removing packages: {...} from package.json of the monorepo