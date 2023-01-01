Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Windows exports is not defined error

default discord avatar
eug2112
3 weeks ago

Hello,



My team is experiencing the following issue only on Windows machines when we start cms with 



yarn dev


There are no errors in the terminal, but trying to open /admin there is an empty page and the following error in the console:



validations.js:11 Uncaught ReferenceError: exports is not defined


at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/fields/validations.js (validations.js:11:9)


at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)


at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)


at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)


at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/auth/baseFields/auth.js (auth.js:11:22)


at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)


at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)


at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)


at ../../node_modules/payload/dist/collections/config/sanitize.js (sanitize.js:15:54)


at

webpack_require

(bootstrap:24:1)



cms version is 2.0.6



Has anyone experienced a similar error or has any idea for what might be happening?



experienced issue on windows only and solved with removing packages: {...} from package.json of the monorepo

