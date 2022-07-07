403 response, You are not allowed to perform this action when trying to populate via api

Using a Mocha/Chai env, I am trying to setup a TDD/BDD environment.
When i send this curl from anywhere but the app, it works
curl --location --request POST 'http://localhost:8081/api/players' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJlbWFpbCI6Imlhc2lzYWxvbW9uQGdtYWlsLmNvbSIsImlkIjoiNjJjNjBkMzU4ZjlkN2MxYTZlYjAwZTUzIiwiY29sbGVjdGlvbiI6InVzZXJzIiwiaWF0IjoxNjU3MTY3NjUzLCJleHAiOjE2NTcxNzQ4NTN9.cXB5QSTGxrm92aD505nFzElsFlQDrbZ4U2lSZMS9dd0' \
--header 'Cookie: payload-token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJlbWFpbCI6Imlhc2lzYWxvbW9uQGdtYWlsLmNvbSIsImlkIjoiNjJjNjBkMzU4ZjlkN2MxYTZlYjAwZTUzIiwiY29sbGVjdGlvbiI6InVzZXJzIiwiaWF0IjoxNjU3MTY3NjUzLCJleHAiOjE2NTcxNzQ4NTN9.cXB5QSTGxrm92aD505nFzElsFlQDrbZ4U2lSZMS9dd0' \
--form 'nickname="pixel"' \
--form 'team="monitor"' \
--form 'ronin="bandwidth"' \
--form 'nationality="firewall"'
below code does not seem to save the data on the mongodb besides being the same.
//chaijs
const chai = require('chai');
const expect = chai.expect;
const chaiHttp = require('chai-http');
chai.use(chaiHttp);
//faker
const faker = require('@faker-js/faker');
//server data
const uri = process.env.API_URI || 'http://localhost:8081';
//variables
let bearer, message;
suite('Populate', () => {
suiteSetup('Login to the api', async () => {
const res = await chai.request(uri).post('/api/users/login').send({
email: 'asd@asd.com',
password: 'a',
});
message = res.body.message;
bearer = 'Bearer ' + res.body.token;
});
suite('Check Auth', () => {
test('Login successful', () => {
expect(message).to.eql('Auth Passed');
});
});
suite('Populate Players', () => {
test('First Player', async () => {
const res = await chai.request(uri).post('/api/players').set('Authorization', bearer).send({
nickname: 'pixel',
team: 'pixel',
address: 'asd',
nationality: 'asdasfasfas',
});
console.log(res.body);
// {
// errors: [{ message: 'You are not allowed to perform this action.' }];
// }
});
});
});
Found the error i was adding bearer to the token to store it, but needed it pure for token and Cookie.
bearer = 'Bearer ' + res.body.token;
Code that actually works:
test('First Player', async () => {
const res = await chai
.request(uri)
.post('/api/players')
.set('Cookie', 'payload-token=' + bearer)
.set('Authorization', bearer)
.send({
nickname: 'pixel',
team: 'pixel',
ronin: 'asd',
nationality: 'asdasfasfas',
});
console.log(res.body);
