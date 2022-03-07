Access based on originalDoc data

I'm in need of access control (per field and per collection) that is based on the collection item's originalDoc.

I have a collection Posts where any logged in user can create a Post . However User should be able to read , update and delete only his own Post .

There should be also possible to restrict certain fields that would be editable only by system or admins, not Users.

I have implemented a relationship field owner , relatedTo Users. I used afterChange (operation===create) on Post to fill the value automatically by the system.

Now I need to write an access functions that will resolve true only if user.id === doc.owner. I stuck here as access functions don't pass doc data.

I tried to leverage different hooks but it feels hacky and I got inconsistent or weird results.

With read op for example filtering out not-owned items in Posts with beforeRead query returns totalDocs of all Posts in the system and lists all posts, just those not-owned are null .

With update op I didn't even find a combination of hooks that would make such access control possible (even if there is any it feels like wrong unmaintainable approach).

I understand that current access implementation is only for controlling access in whole collection based on user and input data. Any suggestions how to go about this? If this is not currently possible, would it make sense to introduce such features?