Hi!

I have been following some sample projects & am trying to set some user access rules.

For a collection "Posts" the access control is set as follows:

const isLoggedIn: Access<any, User> = ({ req: { user } }): boolean => { // Return true if user is logged in, false if not console.log(user); return Boolean(user); }

with the access defined as:

const Posts: CollectionConfig = { // the slug is used for naming the collection in the database and the APIs that are open. For example: api/posts/${id} slug: 'posts', admin: { // this is the name of a field which will be visible for the edit screen and is also used for relationship fields useAsTitle: 'title', // defaultColumns is used on the listing screen in the admin UI for the collection defaultColumns: [ 'title', 'category', 'publishDate', 'tags', 'status' ], group: 'Content' }, access: { create: isLoggedIn, update: isLoggedIn, delete: isLoggedIn, read: isLoggedIn

The read works fine (get request), however all other requet (delete/post/update) fail, since the user somehow ends up undefined for the request object. I checked the session cookie, this one gets send along correctly, so I wonder where the failure might be coming from.