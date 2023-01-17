Access sibling field in an array field from a custom component

Hi! Consider I have the following collection Recipes:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import IngredientUnit from '../components/IngredientUnit'; const Recipes: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'recipes', admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', }, { name: 'ingredients', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text' }, { name: 'quantity', type: 'text' }, { name: 'unit', type: 'text', admin: { components: { Field: IngredientUnit } } } ] } ], } export default Recipes;

How can I access the 'name' field inside the custom component 'IngredientUnit'? Using 'useFormFields' I am able to access the 'title' field, but not 'name'.

Thank you!!!