DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

add custom css

default discord avatar
unonweb
8 months ago
1 2

Hello there,

I've tried to add my custom css according to the docs.
But in the end the stylesheet isn't included (neither as inline nor as external). Does it work for you? Is there anything I need to consider?
In the docs it looks very simple...

  • discord user avatar
    JessChowdhury
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Hi @unonweb,

    This could be a cache issue - could you try and run rm -rf node_modules/.cache then restart your server and let me know how that goes.

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve
    5 months ago

    Cache was indeed the issue.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.