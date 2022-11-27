add custom css

Hello there,
I've tried to add my custom css according to the docs.
But in the end the stylesheet isn't included (neither as inline nor as external). Does it work for you? Is there anything I need to consider?
In the docs it looks very simple...
Hi @unonweb,
This could be a cache issue - could you try and run
rm -rf node_modules/.cache then restart your server and let me know how that goes.
Cache was indeed the issue.
