Add new category/tag from the admin sidebar

Hi - I've created a Category collection, see the code below.

Is it possible to create new categories from outside of the Categories collection?

I'd like to be able to assign and create new categories from within the Media collection (I'm planning on adding a tags collection next, and this use case will be even more important).

Currently I can obviously assign a category to an image, but as you can see from the screenshot, I can't create new ones:



☝️ What am I missing here?

Category collection:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; import slug from '../fields/slug' ; export type CategoryType = { title : string ; slug : string ; } ; const Category : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'categories' , admin : { useAsTitle : 'title' , } , access : { read : ( ) => true , } , fields : [ { name : 'title' , label : 'Title' , type : 'text' , required : true , } , slug ( ) , ] , } ; export { Category } ;

Categories field:

import { Field } from 'payload/types' ; export const categories : Field = { name : 'categories' , label : 'Categories' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'categories' , hasMany : true , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , } , } ;

Then adding to my Media photos collection:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; import { categories } from '../fields/categories' ; import { ImageSizeNames , ImageSizes , MediaSlugs } from '../tokens' ; const MediaPhotos : CollectionConfig = { slug : MediaSlugs . mediaPhotos , access : { read : ( ) : boolean => true , // Everyone can read Media } , admin : { useAsTitle : 'filename' , } , upload : { adminThumbnail : ImageSizeNames . thumbnail , imageSizes : [ ... ImageSizes . PhotoImageSizes ] , staticURL : '/media/photos' , staticDir : 'media/photos' , } , fields : [ { name : 'alt' , label : 'Alt Text' , type : 'text' , required : true , } , categories , // <--- Here ] , } ; export { MediaPhotos } ;