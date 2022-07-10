Adding Calculations to Collection Form

I am struggling to calculate fields which would benefit from being worked out before submission. I can see there is useField , siblingData and useWatchForm . I assume these are used in some fashion to achieve this.

I can't find any information on how to use math to automate some of the fields, but I assume that it's more than capable in PayloadCMS. I'm just getting to grips with js, react and typescript, so I'm not well versed in the correct syntax and structure of the code just yet, so just keep making spaghetti code and creating a tonne of errors and not getting anywhere very quickly.

How would I go about grabbing 2 or 3 numerical fields to then calculate to find the total?

This is an example of my code. I'm basically trying to do pretty simple maths, but I don't know where to pull my data from or how to calculate it. Can anyone give me some pointers?