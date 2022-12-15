Admin returns 404 in production mode when `Accept` header is missing

Bug Report

I use AWS Elastic Load Balancing and was surprised to see that my server is unhealthy, yet handles requests without a problem. Upon further investigation, I discovered that the reason for that is the absence of the Accept header. I logged on the machine and:

curl -XGET -I localhost:80/admin (which has Accept: */* by default) returns HTTP 200

(which has by default) returns HTTP 200 curl -XGET -I localhost:80/admin -H "Accept:" ( Accept is set to empty) returns HTTP 404

This header is lacking in the raw HTTP request that the load balancer sends:

GET /admin HTTP/1.1 Host: 172.31.32.240 Connection: close User-Agent: ELB-HealthChecker/2.0 Accept-Encoding: gzip, compressed

…which results in a 404 and "Severe" state in Elastic Beanstalk.

Then, I tested locally and found out that this only happens in production mode. In development, it returns status code 200, regardless of Accept . What appears to be fixing it is the Webpack middleware. If I comment out this line:

payload/src/express/admin.ts Line 30 in a1813ca ctx . express . use ( initWebpack ( ctx . config ) ) ;

…I can get the same behavior in development mode as well.

Steps to Reproduce

Run npm run build , then npm run serve to run Payload in production mode curl -i localhost:3000/admin -H "Accept:" You'll see HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found with the Express error Cannot GET /admin

Note, however, that requesting a file from the build folder like curl -XGET -I localhost:3000/admin/styles.css -H "Accept:" correctly returns status 200.

Expected behavior

Requests to /admin should always return status code 200.

Other Details

Payload version: 1.3.0