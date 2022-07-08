Advice for global translations

I'm migrating a website from Wordpress to nextjs/paylaodcms and I have tons of "global translations" - e.g. header/footer/buttons/contact phone numbers/... - components are not part of any collection.

My approach would be to create a collection, called Translations with a unique name e.g. header.contact.phone and I fetch that on each nextpage and pass it to a context.

My question is - is there a better advice / strategy?