Advice for global translations

wiesson
last year
I'm migrating a website from Wordpress to nextjs/paylaodcms and I have tons of "global translations" - e.g. header/footer/buttons/contact phone numbers/... - components are not part of any collection.

My approach would be to create a collection, called Translations with a unique name e.g. header.contact.phone and I fetch that on each nextpage and pass it to a context.

My question is - is there a better advice / strategy?

