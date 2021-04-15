Any way to get *non* localized data from the REST API.

Hey guys,

I have a bunch of localized fields but there's one particular query where I need to get all available translations. The page slug . The reason being is I need to provide alternate language URLs and allow the user to switch between languages and each document can have multiple languages with independent URLs.

Currently the only way I can see to do that is loop over all available locales and query for each document of that locale to find out if it exists.

Is there any way for me to do that directly via the API? I couldn't see anything in the docs.