Automatically filtering collections by site (multisite setup)

Hey guys!

I've been working a feature for a client that wants to use 1 payload instance for all his sites.

So far I added a sites collection and every collection (such as pages ) has a site relation.

I've added a Context for setting your currently active site:

import React , { useState , createContext , useContext , useEffect , } from 'react' ; const Context = createContext ( { currentSite : null , setCurrentSite : ( ) => { } , } as SiteContext ) ; export const SiteProvider : React . FC < { children : React . ReactNode } > = ( { children } ) => { const [ currentSite , setCurrentSite ] = useState < string | null > ( ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { const site = localStorage . getItem ( 'currentSite' ) ; if ( site ) { setCurrentSite ( site ) ; } } ) ; const setSite = ( site : string | null ) => { localStorage . setItem ( 'currentSite' , site ) ; setCurrentSite ( site ) ; } return ( < Context . Provider value = { { currentSite , setCurrentSite : setSite , } } > { children } < / Context.Provider> ) ; } ; class SiteContext { currentSite : string | null ; setCurrentSite : ( string ) => void ; } type UseSite = ( ) => SiteContext ; export const useSite : UseSite = ( ) => useContext ( Context ) ;

And added a simple dropdown below the logo to pick one of the sites.