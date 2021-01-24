Best way to achieve a dynamic serverURL using environment variables?

Howdy, I'm trying to finish a workflow that uses Github Actions to plonk the Payload app and its dependencies all Dockerized onto an Ubuntu box elsewhere. The last thing I seem to be struggling with is making the serverURL dynamic, as it's configured in the payload.config.ts file that is invoked at build-time indirectly by the scripts in the package.json .

The way npx sets things up, the package scripts call eachother. I'm not sure how best to get an env var from a .env file in there. I've tried a few things that didn't quite work (requiring the dotenv package inside of payload.config.ts gave me an error as it used webpack's mock dotenv file). I'm sure there's a multitude of ways, but I wondered if, given you folks wrote the payload build and webpack config stuff, you had a recommendation?

Thanks in advance, could save me more hours of headaches!