Best way to debug validation error encountered in admin?

I'm receiving a validation error for a non-existent field on a collection in the admin. My error states The following field is invalid: email . I don't have an email field on the collection. Updates work without issue / creating other collections seemingly works as well. Any advice on how to best go about debugging this?

Collection

const Locations: CollectionConfig = { slug: "locations", admin: { useAsTitle: "locationName", }, fields: [ { name: "locationName", type: "text", }, { name: "address", type: "text", }, { name: "address2", type: "text", }, { name: "city", type: "text", }, { name: "state", type: "text", }, { name: "postalCode", label: "Zip code", type: "text", }, ], };

Stack Trace