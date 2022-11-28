Broken type checking for field hooks: "value" does not match any of the allowed types

Bug Report

I'm getting the error "value" does not match any of the allowed types building my project when I use a field hook which is exported in another file. If I move the exact same field hook to the file where the hooks are declared, I get no error.

Steps to Reproduce

Two files:

LexicalRichTextField.ts

import { Field , FieldHook } from 'payload/types' ; import { LexicalRichTextField , LexicalRichTextCell , traverseLexicalField , populateLexicalRelationships2 } from './LexicalRichText' import { SerializedEditorState } from "lexical" ; type LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = FieldHook < any , SerializedEditorState , any > ; const populateLexicalRelationships : LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = async ( { value , req } ) : Promise < SerializedEditorState > => { if ( value . root . children ) { const newChildren = [ ] ; for ( let childNode of value . root . children ) { newChildren . push ( await traverseLexicalField ( childNode , "" ) ) ; } value . root . children = newChildren ; } return value ; } ; function lexicalRichTextField ( props : { name ?: string , label ?: string , plugins ? } ) : Field { const { name , label , plugins } = props ; return { name : name ? name : 'richText' , type : 'richText' , label : label ? label : 'Rich Text' , hooks : { afterRead : [ populateLexicalRelationships2 , ] , } , admin : { components : { Field : LexicalRichTextField , Cell : LexicalRichTextCell } } } } export default lexicalRichTextField ;

LexicalRichText/index.tsx:

import React , { Suspense } from 'react' ; import { $getRoot , EditorState , LexicalEditor , SerializedEditorState , SerializedLexicalNode } from 'lexical' ; import { Props } from './types' ; import { LexicalEditorComponent } from './LexicalEditorComponent' ; import './index.scss' ; import Loading from 'payload/dist/admin/components/elements/Loading' const baseClass = 'lexicalRichTextEditor' ; import { useField } from "payload/components/forms" ; import PlaygroundNodes from "./nodes/PlaygroundNodes" ; import PlaygroundEditorTheme from "./themes/PlaygroundEditorTheme" ; import { createHeadlessEditor } from "@lexical/headless" ; import { ExtraAttributes , RawImagePayload } from "./nodes/ImageNode" ; import payload from "payload" ; import { FieldHook } from "payload/types" ; type LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = FieldHook < any , SerializedEditorState , any > ; export const populateLexicalRelationships2 : LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = async ( { value , req } ) : Promise < SerializedEditorState > => { if ( value . root . children ) { const newChildren = [ ] ; for ( let childNode of value . root . children ) { newChildren . push ( await traverseLexicalField ( childNode , "" ) ) ; } value . root . children = newChildren ; } return value ; } ; export async function traverseLexicalField ( node : SerializedLexicalNode , locale : string ) : Promise < SerializedLexicalNode > { ... } async function loadUploadData ( rawImagePayload : RawImagePayload , locale : string ) { ... } async function loadInternalLinkDocData ( value : string , relationTo : string , locale : string ) { //TODO: Adjustable depth ... } export const LexicalRichTextCell : React . FC < any > = ( props ) => { ... } ; export const LexicalRichTextField : React . FC < Props > = ( props ) => { ... } const LexicalRichText2 : React . FC < Props > = ( props : Props ) => { ... } ;

Inside LexicalRichTextField.ts, when I use

afterRead : [ populateLexicalRelationships2 , ] ,

I'm getting the following error when running yarn build (works in dev):

[01:00:16] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config

[01:00:16] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "lexical-rich-text" > Field "lexicalRichTextEditor" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types

When I use

afterRead : [ populateLexicalRelationships , ] ,

It's working just fine.

Other Details

Payload version: 1.2.1