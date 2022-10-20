DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Bug: "admin" is allowed on NamedTab type, but its value is ignored & NamedTab always included

andwrobs
9 months ago
Hi Team Payload,

It appears that while "admin" is allowed on a NamedTab type, that its value gets ignored.

If this is better meant as an issue, happy to delete and repost.

For reference:

  • NamedTab type below shows that "admin" property is included from union w/ FieldBase

    • export declare type NamedTab = TabBase & FieldBase;

  • Here's a snapshot of what I'm trying to do — dynamically include the relevant tabs based on a enumerated layout property

    • Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 1 28 06 PM

  • Results = still present even with always false value

    • Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 1 28 24 PM
    PatrikKozak
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Hey @andwrobs — currently conditions are not meant to work on tabs. So we will need to omit that property from FieldBase. However, enabling it would be a good feature request and we will keep it on the radar!

