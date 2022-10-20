Hi Team Payload,
It appears that while "admin" is allowed on a NamedTab type, that its value gets ignored.
If this is better meant as an issue, happy to delete and repost.
For reference:
NamedTab type below shows that "admin" property is included from union w/ FieldBase
export declare type NamedTab = TabBase & FieldBase;
Here's a snapshot of what I'm trying to do — dynamically include the relevant tabs based on a enumerated layout property
Results = still present even with always false value
Hey @andwrobs — currently conditions are not meant to work on
tabs. So we will need to omit that property from
FieldBase. However, enabling it would be a good feature request and we will keep it on the radar!
