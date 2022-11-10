[Bug?] Initial draft document still appears, even if setting `draft: false`

Hey,

I have been using the draft functionality and it works okay for most cases. For example, when I edit a published document and save it as draft, draft:true returns the new version, while draft: false returns the old one.

The only issue I have is when creating an initial document. If I save it as a draft, it still appears in the GraphQL results, even though parameter draft is set to false and _status cleary equals draft:

Query:

{ Posts(draft: false) { ... } }

Data:

{ "data": { "Posts": { "docs": [ { "slug": "draftpost", "id": "636ce5b17d7132a06587cc6f", "title": "DRAFT POST", "_status": "draft", "tags": [], "summary": null, "author": null, "publishedDate": null, "content": null, "meta": { "title": null, "description": null } }, ...

payload setting: