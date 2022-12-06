DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
build doesn't work

default discord avatar
AdrianPrendas
8 months ago
  • The index.html file has admin/ in file path but the directory does not exist
  • also how can I deploy it to production or change hostname to 0.0.0.0 ??
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Hey @AdrianPrendas — we will need more information to help you here.

    In production, Payload serves the contents of the /build folder statically via Express, so everything under /admin will first attempt to match to a file in /build, but if there is no file there, it will fall back to serving to /build/index.html.

    In regards to deploying to production, we have a collection of tutorials that show how to deploy Payload to a DigitalOcean droplet here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#digitalocean-tutorials

    But you can deploy it to anywhere that can host a Node / Express app.

    Here's another walkthrough for Northflank:

    https://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms

    I'm going to convert this to a discussion as it is not related to an issue with Payload but we are happy to continue to help there in the discussion!

