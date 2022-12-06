Hey @AdrianPrendas — we will need more information to help you here.
In production, Payload serves the contents of the
/build folder statically via Express, so everything under
/admin will first attempt to match to a file in
/build, but if there is no file there, it will fall back to serving to
/build/index.html.
In regards to deploying to production, we have a collection of tutorials that show how to deploy Payload to a DigitalOcean droplet here:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#digitalocean-tutorials
But you can deploy it to anywhere that can host a Node / Express app.
Here's another walkthrough for Northflank:
https://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms
I'm going to convert this to a discussion as it is not related to an issue with Payload but we are happy to continue to help there in the discussion!
