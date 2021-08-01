DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can we set height of textarea?

default discord avatar
Duckinm
2 years ago
1 3

As the Topic said.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 years ago

    Hey @Duckinm

    You can set the height of a textarea like this:

    const textareaField = {
  name: 'yourFieldHere',
  type: 'textarea',
  admin: {
    rows: 10, // set however many rows you want the textarea to appear with
  }
}

    Also, from your screenshot, it looks like when you resized your textarea, you dragged it behind the field to the right, which is no longer clickable / resizable because that field is sitting on top of your actual clickable textarea handle. Maybe a good future option would be for us to add a field property to textareas that disables resizing.

    What do you think?

  • default discord avatar
    Duckinm
    2 years ago

    One more, Did "textarea" are being broke right now? After mouse drag is ended, I can't drag it again.

    Screen Shot 2564-08-02 at 3 45 17 AM

  • default discord avatar
    Duckinm
    2 years ago
Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.