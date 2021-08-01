Can we set height of textarea?

As the Topic said.
Hey @Duckinm —
You can set the height of a
textarea like this:
const textareaField = {
name: 'yourFieldHere',
type: 'textarea',
admin: {
rows: 10, // set however many rows you want the textarea to appear with
}
}
Also, from your screenshot, it looks like when you resized your textarea, you dragged it behind the field to the right, which is no longer clickable / resizable because that field is sitting on top of your actual clickable textarea handle. Maybe a good future option would be for us to add a field property to textareas that disables resizing.
What do you think?
