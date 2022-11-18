index.js:10 Uncaught Error: Module build failed (from ./node_modules/babel-loader/lib/index.js):
Error: Cannot find module '@babel/preset-typescript' from '/serverless'
I solved it by upgrading @babel/core and @babel/preset-typescript in my dependencies
Could you please fill out the rest of the bug template? This isn't enough information for us to look into.
Hey @Stupidism — it looks like this preset is somehow working its way into your client-side JS bundle, which should not happen. You would never want
@babel/preset-typescript in your admin bundle. So take a peek through your code and try and find where you are bringing in server-side code, then use Webpack aliases to fix.
Does that make sense? Gonna convert this to a discussion for now!
