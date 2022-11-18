DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Cannot find module '@babel/preset-typescript' from '/serverless'

default discord avatar
Stupidism
8 months ago
1 3

Bug Report

image

index.js:10 Uncaught Error: Module build failed (from ./node_modules/babel-loader/lib/index.js):
Error: Cannot find module '@babel/preset-typescript' from '/serverless'

Current Behavior

Expected Behavior

Possible Solution

Steps to Reproduce

Detailed Description

  • default discord avatar
    Stupidism
    8 months ago

    I solved it by upgrading @babel/core and @babel/preset-typescript in my dependencies

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Could you please fill out the rest of the bug template? This isn't enough information for us to look into.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Hey @Stupidism — it looks like this preset is somehow working its way into your client-side JS bundle, which should not happen. You would never want @babel/preset-typescript in your admin bundle. So take a peek through your code and try and find where you are bringing in server-side code, then use Webpack aliases to fix.

    Does that make sense? Gonna convert this to a discussion for now!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.