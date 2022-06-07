Cannot run public demo in nrwl nx

I know this is not the first question about nrwl nx.

Thanks to this thread: #545, I figured out how to run the start project of payloadcms in NX monorepo. And this is the working repo: https://github.com/Stupidism/seo-mono.

However, when I tried to move the public-demo into my new repo, I met many new errors, I tried to fix them

ts errors

ts errors scss import error

scss import error Unexpected token export

I cannot pass the third one and It's weird that only this ts file payload/components/forms.ts is throwing error.

I guess I'm making a very stupid mistake. I tried the following search words but got no luck for now.

webpack how to parse export in node_modules ,

, webpack SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'

To reproduce

Just clone this repo and switch to the new branch:

git clone git@github.com:Stupidism/seo-mono.git pnpm i

And then run the project:

nx run seo-payload:serve

You will see this error:

/Users/.../.pnpm/payload@0.17.2_zxu4lunrffi22uinww7slmpxf4/node_modules/payload/components/forms.ts:1 export { ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export' at compileFunction (<anonymous>) at Object.compileFunction (node:vm:352:18) at wrapSafe (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1033:15) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1069:27) at Module._compile (/Users/stupidism/Documents/seo-mono/node_modules/.pnpm/pirates@4.0.5/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:136:24) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1159:10) at Object.newLoader [as .ts] (/Users/stupidism/Documents/seo-mono/node_modules/.pnpm/pirates@4.0.5/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:141:7) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32)

Thanks in advance, this is the first key step for us to migrate from contentful to payloadCMS.