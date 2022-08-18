DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Can't connect Media Upload to another Collection

default discord avatar
afifaniks
11 months ago
2 3

I have two collections. One is Product and another one is Media. As the name suggests, I want to link the Media collection with the Product collection through a relationship field in the Product collection. Even though it runs perfectly and appears on the UI but whenever I want to create a new document of Products collection I am getting an error saying - The following field value is invalid: filename. I am using @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure for uploading media on azure which is working as expected.

Product Collection:

const Products = {
    slug: 'products',
    admin: {
      useAsTitle: 'name',
    },
    fields: [
      {
        name: 'name',
        type: 'text',
      },
      {
        name: 'price',
        type: 'number',
      },
      {
          name: 'image',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'media',
      }
    ],
  }
  
  export default Products;

Media collection:

const Media = {
    slug: 'media',
    upload: true,
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'image',
            type: 'upload',
            relationTo: 'products',
        }
    ],
}

export default Media;

This is my buildConfig -

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
    Products,
    Media
  ],
  plugins: [
    cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        media: {
          adapter: azureAdapter,
          disablePayloadAccessControl: true
        },
      },
    })
  ],
});

The issue:
image

Any help would be appreciated!

  • default discord avatar
    afifaniks
    11 months ago

    It looks like, the issue was due to my MongoDB cluster. I deleted the collection from my db cluster and the problem was fixed!

  • default discord avatar
    sowmyapeta
    11 months ago

    Image type in Products should be 'upload' and not 'relationship'
    {
    name: 'image',
    type: 'upload',
    relationTo: 'media',
    },

    Fields in media should be any fields which you want to describe about the image uploaded.
    fields: [
    {
    name: 'alt',
    label: 'Alt Text',
    type: 'text',
    },
    ],

    1 reply
    default discord avatar
    afifaniks
    11 months ago

    @sowmyapeta Thank you! However, even with that, I'm still getting the same error!

  • default discord avatar
    marpstar
    5 months ago

    I just wanted to offer a solution to this error message. I encountered this error message when switching from using

    {
  name: "media",
  type: "relationship",
  relationTo: "media",
  hasMany: true,
},

    to

    {
  name: "images",
  type: "array",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "image",
      type: "upload",
      relationTo: "media"
    },
  ],
},

    The first of which created an index on my collection for the filename of the media field. I had to use Mongo Compass to find that index and drop it. Once I did, everything started working fine again.

