I have two collections. One is Product and another one is Media. As the name suggests, I want to link the Media collection with the Product collection through a relationship field in the Product collection. Even though it runs perfectly and appears on the UI but whenever I want to create a new document of Products collection I am getting an error saying -
The following field value is invalid: filename. I am using
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure for uploading media on azure which is working as expected.
Product Collection:
const Products = {
slug: 'products',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'price',
type: 'number',
},
{
name: 'image',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'media',
}
],
}
export default Products;
Media collection:
const Media = {
slug: 'media',
upload: true,
fields: [
{
name: 'image',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'products',
}
],
}
export default Media;
This is my buildConfig -
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Users,
Products,
Media
],
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: {
adapter: azureAdapter,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true
},
},
})
],
});
Any help would be appreciated!
It looks like, the issue was due to my MongoDB cluster. I deleted the collection from my db cluster and the problem was fixed!
Image type in Products should be 'upload' and not 'relationship'
{
name: 'image',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
},
Fields in media should be any fields which you want to describe about the image uploaded.
fields: [
{
name: 'alt',
label: 'Alt Text',
type: 'text',
},
],
@sowmyapeta Thank you! However, even with that, I'm still getting the same error!
I just wanted to offer a solution to this error message. I encountered this error message when switching from using
{
name: "media",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "media",
hasMany: true,
},
to
{
name: "images",
type: "array",
fields: [
{
name: "image",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "media"
},
],
},
The first of which created an index on my collection for the filename of the
media field. I had to use Mongo Compass to find that index and drop it. Once I did, everything started working fine again.
