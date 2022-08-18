I have two collections. One is Product and another one is Media. As the name suggests, I want to link the Media collection with the Product collection through a relationship field in the Product collection. Even though it runs perfectly and appears on the UI but whenever I want to create a new document of Products collection I am getting an error saying - The following field value is invalid: filename . I am using @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure for uploading media on azure which is working as expected.

Product Collection:

const Products = { slug: 'products', admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, { name: 'price', type: 'number', }, { name: 'image', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'media', } ], } export default Products;

Media collection:

const Media = { slug: 'media', upload: true, fields: [ { name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'products', } ], } export default Media;

This is my buildConfig -

export default buildConfig({ serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000', admin: { user: Users.slug, }, collections: [ Users, Products, Media ], plugins: [ cloudStorage({ collections: { media: { adapter: azureAdapter, disablePayloadAccessControl: true }, }, }) ], });

Any help would be appreciated!