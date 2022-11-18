DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Chained Select Fields

default discord avatar
etmartinkazoo
8 months ago
1 1

Hi All,

I have two select fields that I need to "chain".

It is a basic project management tool and it has the following collections: "Organizations", "Projects", "Tasks".

In the tasks collection I have one field "organizations" that is a relationship and displays all organizations. The other is "projects" which is also a relationship and displays all projects. I would like to make it such that when you select a specific organization, the projects list will only display the projects of that organization.

I could do this in a traditional monolith with an Ajax call and a subsequent filter on the projects list via a query. I am totally at a loss how to solve this in Payload though.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    This is what the filterOptions property is for on the relationship field.
    You will return a query on your projects field's filterOptions to only get the projects equal to the organization ID that is selected from your data or siblingData.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#filtering-relationship-options

    7 replies
  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    8 months ago

    Okay, that is helpful. I've been in that part of the docs and have the following:

    {
      name: 'projects',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'projects',
      filterOptions: ({ siblingData }) => {
        return {
          'id': { equal: siblingData.organization }
        }
      },
},

    Hope you are staying warm in the Michigan snowstorm!

  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    8 months ago

    Okay, I have it working now with the following:

    const projectsField = {
  name: 'project',
  admin: {
    position: 'sidebar'
  },
  type: 'relationship',
  relationTo: 'projects',
  filterOptions: ({ siblingData }) => {
    return {
      'organization': { equals: siblingData.organization }
    }
  },
};

    The only issue is that I have to save the record first and it only filters after clicking save.

  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    8 months ago

    I'm also wondering if the newly announced use-context-selector (https://payloadcms.com/blog/launch-week-day-4) might be of help in this scenario?

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Thanks for the update. That issue is something we need to address. Would you want to create a new issue for it?

  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    8 months ago

    @DanRibbens - Sure thing, I'll create an issue now.

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Thanks! Have a great weekend and stay warm!

  • default discord avatar
    etmartinkazoo
    8 months ago

    I had to help a friend get their truck with snow plow this evening and it was terrible out; less than 10 feet of visibility on the interstate. Definitely pretty from indoors but not safe otherwise.

