Chained Select Fields

Hi All,

I have two select fields that I need to "chain".

It is a basic project management tool and it has the following collections: "Organizations", "Projects", "Tasks".

In the tasks collection I have one field "organizations" that is a relationship and displays all organizations. The other is "projects" which is also a relationship and displays all projects. I would like to make it such that when you select a specific organization, the projects list will only display the projects of that organization.

I could do this in a traditional monolith with an Ajax call and a subsequent filter on the projects list via a query. I am totally at a loss how to solve this in Payload though.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!