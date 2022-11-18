Chained Select Fields

Hi All,
I have two select fields that I need to "chain".
It is a basic project management tool and it has the following collections: "Organizations", "Projects", "Tasks".
In the tasks collection I have one field "organizations" that is a relationship and displays all organizations. The other is "projects" which is also a relationship and displays all projects. I would like to make it such that when you select a specific organization, the projects list will only display the projects of that organization.
I could do this in a traditional monolith with an Ajax call and a subsequent filter on the projects list via a query. I am totally at a loss how to solve this in Payload though.
Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
This is what the
filterOptions property is for on the relationship field.
You will return a query on your projects field's filterOptions to only get the projects equal to the organization ID that is selected from your data or siblingData.
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#filtering-relationship-options
Okay, that is helpful. I've been in that part of the docs and have the following:
{
name: 'projects',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'projects',
filterOptions: ({ siblingData }) => {
return {
'id': { equal: siblingData.organization }
}
},
},
Hope you are staying warm in the Michigan snowstorm!
Okay, I have it working now with the following:
const projectsField = {
name: 'project',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar'
},
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'projects',
filterOptions: ({ siblingData }) => {
return {
'organization': { equals: siblingData.organization }
}
},
};
The only issue is that I have to save the record first and it only filters after clicking save.
I'm also wondering if the newly announced
use-context-selector (https://payloadcms.com/blog/launch-week-day-4) might be of help in this scenario?
Thanks for the update. That issue is something we need to address. Would you want to create a new issue for it?
@DanRibbens - Sure thing, I'll create an issue now.
Thanks! Have a great weekend and stay warm!
I had to help a friend get their truck with snow plow this evening and it was terrible out; less than 10 feet of visibility on the interstate. Definitely pretty from indoors but not safe otherwise.
