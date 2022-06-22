Hello again,

Thanks to @GeorgeyB (#675 (comment)) I moved my custom express endpoint implementation to collection property endpoints and REST API works ok but there are a lot of errors in server console - see some of these:

ERROR in ./src/collections/Invoices.ts 3:11-24 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '(...)/src/collections' ... ERROR in ./node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node/BrowserRunner.js 29:0-46 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'child_process' in '(...)/node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node' ERROR in ./node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node/BrowserRunner.js 30:0-25 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '(...)/node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node' ERROR in ./node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node/BrowserRunner.js 32:0-37 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'readline' in '(...)/node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node' ERROR in ./node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node/BrowserRunner.js 34:0-33 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'util' in '(...)/node_modules/puppeteer/lib/esm/puppeteer/node' ... webpack compiled with 73 errors and 5 warnings

I use much more packages and each used in the handler throws such error "Module not found". Surprisingly endpoint works ok and I'm getting a response.

When I used custom express endpoint I hadn't such errors.