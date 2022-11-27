collection or global (array field vs collection?)

Hey,

talking about sub-pages: If you need to combine page-wide data (eg meta description, featured image) with repeating content like posts - what's your approach?

a) collection + global: Use a collection for the repeating content (posts) and a global for the page-wide content

b) global + array field: Use a global that mimics the page structure including an array for the repeating content

My thoughts:

a) probably offers better performance in the admin UI, offers the list view which is more suitable for large arrays of data

b) offers a clearer UI for the customer (all page data is found in one place, furthermore in the order how it's shown in the frontend)