Conditional custom field

Hi, I was wondering if it's possible to add conditional display to a custom field. When you create a field with a condition, it's possible to acces that condition within the field. However that field doesn't have access to
data or
siblingData. Is there a where to apply the condition to a custom field?
Blog reference: https://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field
Hey @edblocker it sure is!
We've just released a beta (
0.11.2-beta.0) that now exports Payload's internal
withCondition. We've also updated the field docs to call out to how this all works, but that will not be published on our site until we deploy a new minor version. So for now you can read about it right on GitHub.
Give it a shot - I'd like to hear what you think!
That is exactly what I'm looking for. I'll wait for the next release to integrate this in my project, thank you.
