"cors" does not match any of the allowed types when build

I get this error on yarn build. I set cors with cors: [process.env.FE_URL], it cause error, why?

But if I set cors: "*" run build ok

$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build [16:40:13] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config [16:40:13] ERROR (payload): 1: "cors" does not match any of the allowed types

Here is my config