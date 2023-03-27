"cors" does not match any of the allowed types when build

I get this error on yarn build. I set cors with
cors: [process.env.FE_URL], it cause error, why?
But if I set
cors: "*" run build ok
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
[16:40:13] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[16:40:13] ERROR (payload): 1: "cors" does not match any of the allowed types
Here is my config
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL,
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
cors: [process.env.FE_URL],
collections: [
Users,
Pages,
Media,
Contacts,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
},
plugins: [
],
});
What you have looks appears to be correct. Can you verify that you have a FE_URL defined in your .env?
It must be a string insde the array or you'll get that error so my guess is that it isn't coming through.
Also maybe double-check that
dotenv is being run in your config itself.
Often times people only call
dotenv in their
server.ts file, which is not used during the build process, and that means your variable won't be defined when you go to call
payload build. No harm in calling
dotenv in both places!
Thank you for replie me.
I fixed that by add
require("dotenv").config?.(); to file
payload.config.ts
