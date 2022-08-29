Create new menu global after creating a page

Hi!

i am trying to add a page to the global menu after its being created so far i have managed to replace the menu.

This is my current code run in page afterchange hook:

import payload from "payload" ; export const addPageToMenu = async ( args ) => { if ( args . operation === "create" { let menu = await payload . findGlobal ( { slug : "mainMenu" } ) ; if ( args . doc ) { await payload . updateGlobal ( { slug : "mainMenu" , data : { items : [ { type : "link" , label : args . doc . title , link : { type : "reference" , reference : { value : args . doc . id , relationTo : "pages" , } , } , subMenu : { blocks : 0 } , } , ... menu . items . map ( ( item ) => { return { link : { ... item . link , reference : { ... item . link . reference , value : { ... item . link . reference . value , layout : { ... item . link . reference . value . layout , } , } , } , } , ... item , } ; } ) , ] , } , } ) ; return args . doc ; } } return args . doc ; } ;

this create a new entry but the old entries loses connection is there a way to just use the ids instead of passing the whole referenced document? i.e

{ "items" : [ { "link" : { "reference" : " id of document " } } ] }

Error Message:

