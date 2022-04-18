Is it possible to add custom REST endpoints?
Hey @BrettBedarf, good question. Since Payload simply takes your express app as a parameter, you still have full access to it to add any additional functionality as needed. Here is an example
server.ts that is generated running
npx create-payload-app. You would simply add your additional functionality after the
payload.init call.
import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';
require('dotenv').config();
const app = express();
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
})
// Add your own express routes here
app.listen(3000);
Hopefully, that answers your question. Let me know if you have any follow up questions
