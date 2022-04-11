Date Field: Timezone differs between admin panel input, and rest response

Bug Report

Date provided in Date Field is inconsistant with it's response form provided via Rest API. Propable cause is the timezone difference.

Expected Behavior

I provide data via Data Field. The provided date is like 24.05.2022, 10:00 AM. The rest response should be exactly the same.

Current Behavior

The date in response is however : 24.05.2022, 8:00 AM - two hours prior to what I've provided.

Possible Solution

Check the timezone of Admin frontend and adjust the timezone stamp accordingly, or build functionality to adjust timezone of API response via admin. If I understand correctly, at this point the response date is set via server time, which may differ from the timezone of the browser in whicz admin is working.

Steps to Reproduce

Create Date Field in collection. Provide date to the field via admin panel. Chech the rest response of the field. In my case, the response is different.

Detailed Description

Current Payload version, Latest Chrome browser, UTC+1 timezone. Payload hostedn on Heroku, without the ability to granular control of the timezone of server.