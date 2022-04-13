DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Demo source code

default discord avatar
grndctrl
last year
1 2

Hi,

Is the source code for the demo at https://demo.payloadcms.com available to browse through?

I'm specifically interested in the SEO field.

Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    last year

    We are planning to make the demo repo public after a little code cleanup.

    You can use this SEO plugin https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-plugin-seo. I believe the demo SEO fields are based on this.

    Let us know if you need anything else.

  • default discord avatar
    grndctrl
    last year

    Awesome! Looking forward to it.

