Demo source code

Hi,
Is the source code for the demo at https://demo.payloadcms.com available to browse through?
I'm specifically interested in the SEO field.
Thanks!
We are planning to make the demo repo public after a little code cleanup.
You can use this SEO plugin https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-plugin-seo. I believe the demo SEO fields are based on this.
Let us know if you need anything else.
Awesome! Looking forward to it.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.