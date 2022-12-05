Docker compose file for production erros

I am facing lot of issues in the production of with docker-compose

here is my docker-compose.yml file

version: '3'` services: payload: image: node:18-alpine ports: - "3000:3000" volumes: - .:/home/node/app - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules - media:/home/node/app/media working_dir: /home/node/app/ command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn build && yarn serve" depends_on: - mongo environment: MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload PORT: 3000 NODE_ENV: production PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING mongo: image: mongo:latest ports: - "27017:27017" command: - --storageEngine=wiredTiger volumes: - data:/data/db logging: driver: none volumes: data: node_modules: media:

it is showing errors like this

cms-payload-1 | $ yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server cms-payload-1 | $ copyfiles -u 1 "src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/ cms-payload-1 | /bin/sh: copyfiles: not found cms-payload-1 | error Command failed with exit code 127.