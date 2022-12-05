Docker compose file for production erros

I am facing lot of issues in the production of with docker-compose
here is my docker-compose.yml file
version: '3'`
services:
payload:
image: node:18-alpine
ports:
- "3000:3000"
volumes:
- .:/home/node/app
- node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
- media:/home/node/app/media
working_dir: /home/node/app/
command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn build && yarn serve"
depends_on:
- mongo
environment:
MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload
PORT: 3000
NODE_ENV: production
PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING
mongo:
image: mongo:latest
ports:
- "27017:27017"
command:
- --storageEngine=wiredTiger
volumes:
- data:/data/db
logging:
driver: none
volumes:
data:
node_modules:
media:
it is showing errors like this
cms-payload-1 | $ yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server
cms-payload-1 | $ copyfiles -u 1 "src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/
cms-payload-1 | /bin/sh: copyfiles: not found
cms-payload-1 | error Command failed with exit code 127.
Docker is working fine in development mode with
yarn dev
@parthapaul7
copyfiles is a devDependency, it is required to run
yarn build so you will need to install it before running that command.
Try
command: sh -c "yarn add copyfiles && yarn install && yarn build && yarn serve"
