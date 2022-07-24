DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
email field randomly not loaded in Edit mode after changing languages

khakimvinh
12 months ago
Hi everyone,
I found that the email field sometime randomly not loaded when get in Edit mode of User collection.
When I'm at Edit view of a user, changing language make the field blank. Go back out to the list and get back in doesn't help.

Screencast.from.07-24-2022.11.34.39.AM.mp4

This happens on both demo (https://demo.payloadcms.com/) and my local running repo. I also tried both Chrome and Firefox both behave the same. Any ideas?

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    Hey @khakimvinh — I'm going to personally check into this one today.

    Thanks for the report!

    khakimvinh
    12 months ago

    hi @jmikrut , thanks for looking into this, may I ask if any updates? I don't mean to push or anything, just want to know if there's any work around for this issue, as I also found the same behavior on some other fields in the personal profile page...

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    Hey @khakimvinh — this is fixed and released in 1.0.10!

