email field randomly not loaded in Edit mode after changing languages

Hi everyone,

I found that the email field sometime randomly not loaded when get in Edit mode of User collection.

When I'm at Edit view of a user, changing language make the field blank. Go back out to the list and get back in doesn't help.

Screencast.from.07-24-2022.11.34.39.AM.mp4

This happens on both demo (https://demo.payloadcms.com/) and my local running repo. I also tried both Chrome and Firefox both behave the same. Any ideas?