Bug Report

Payload's payload.sendEmail functionality not working.

Current Behavior

Email not being sent

Expected Behavior

Email Should be sent

Possible Solution

Steps to Reproduce

I can't say anything on payloads internal email configuration but the fs module error i'm getting can be reproduced with the below instructions.

install the package: @sendgrid/mail then: sgMail.setApiKey(process.env.SENDGRID_API_KEY);

Detailed Description

I was trying to work out payload CMS's email feature but not able to make it work. First i tried the SMTP with SendInBlue service, added the SMTP in .env and then configured the payload.init({}) function as instructed in documentation. I was sending email once a user create a new user account - hook - beforeChange.

The email i tried to send does not recieved by the recipient but was there at SendInPlus Dashboard (not sure why). Then i tried the integration with SendGrid. Configured the paylaod as instructed in documentation but still it does not sent any email to recipient. After all that i tried to make it work manually as instructed in SendGrid Documentation using @sendgrid/mail NPM package, it only work 1 time and after that started giving some fs module errors.

These are the errors i'm getting in console!

ERROR in ./node_modules/@sendgrid/client/node_modules/@sendgrid/helpers/classes/attachment.js 9:11-24

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in 'C:\WebDevelopment\MyProjects\CMS\payload_auth_template

ode_modules@sendgrid\client

ode_modules@sendgrid\helpers\classes'

ERROR in ./node_modules/@sendgrid/mail/node_modules/@sendgrid/helpers/classes/attachment.js 9:11-24

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in 'C:\WebDevelopment\MyProjects\CMS\payload_auth_template

ode_modules@sendgrid\mail

ode_modules@sendgrid\helpers\classes'

I only have one collection configured Users.ts

Github: https://github.com/shubhamwebdesign/payload_auth_starter