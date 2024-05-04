Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Environment variables inside custom components undefined

default discord avatar
vstarush5 months ago
Hello,

I found that when I add a custom component like this inside a collection:

...
fields: [
        {
            name: "approveButton",
            label: " ",
            type: "ui",
            admin: {
                components: {
                    Field: ApproveButtonComponent,
                }
            }
        },
]
...

inside the "ApproveButtonComponent" environment variables are not available.
Is there a way to share environment variables to custom components like this?

Thanks in advance for your help!

    default discord avatar
    r1tsuu5 months ago

    are you using 2.0 or 3.0?
    if 2.0 public envs that should be accessible from the front end need to start with the prefix PAYLOAD_PUBLIC like PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL
    3.0 - the same but NEXT_PUBLIC.

  • default discord avatar
    vstarush5 months ago

    Thank you so much @r1tsuu ! This worked like a charm :)

