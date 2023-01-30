Bug Report

I followed the quickstart instructions on https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation

` npx create-payload-app

cd payload-cms

npm install

node server.js`

where the directory name is payload-cms

but get an error:

`$ node server.js

node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:936

throw err;

^

Error: Cannot find module 'C:\Users.............\payload-cms\server.js'

←[90m at Function.Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:933:15)←[39m

←[90m at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:778:27)←[39m

←[90m at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:77:12)←[39m

←[90m at node:internal/main/run_main_module:17:47←[39m {

code: ←[32m'MODULE_NOT_FOUND'←[39m,

requireStack: []

}

`

node version: v16.16.0

I am on Windows, using powershell or gitbash