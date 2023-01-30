I followed the quickstart instructions on https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation
` npx create-payload-app
cd payload-cms
npm install
node server.js`
where the directory name is payload-cms
but get an error:
`$ node server.js
node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:936
throw err;
^
Error: Cannot find module 'C:\Users.............\payload-cms\server.js'
←[90m at Function.Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:933:15)←[39m
←[90m at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:778:27)←[39m
←[90m at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:77:12)←[39m
←[90m at node:internal/main/run_main_module:17:47←[39m {
code: ←[32m'MODULE_NOT_FOUND'←[39m,
requireStack: []
}
`
node version: v16.16.0
I am on Windows, using powershell or gitbash
I think you're probably mixing up instructions from
npx create-payload-app and manual install. If you've used
npx create-payload-app, you will not need to run
node server.js, and rather, you should run
npm run dev or
yarn dev.
The Node error you're seeing is because Node can't find your
server.js file. It will look in the folder that you're currently in. So for example,
npx create-payload-app will create a
/src directory, and your server will actually be in that folder instead—which will explain why Node can't find it in the root folder. Running
yarn dev or
npm run dev should resolve this.
This is not an issue with Payload though, per se. So I'll convert this to a discussion, but we're happy to continue to help here!
Oh yes I was confused then and I am sure it's because the headers are all the same style. I would make everything under "from scratch" to be a subheader, if it helps others. Thank you!!
