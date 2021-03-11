Error handling in collection hooks.

I'm trying to upload to a DigitalOcean spaces instance and I'm implementing the recommended hooks as specified in the documentation.

https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment

I've implemented an upload hook (see attached) but I've got two comments.

Is there any way to inform the use if something goes wrong? There may be a bug in regards to duplicate filenames, or possibly just a bad implementation on my part. The beforeChange hook doesn't pass the filename that it's going to be saved as. For instance if I upload image.jpg and that filename already exists twice then Payload will save it down as image-2.jpg but only after the beforeChange hook has executed, and data.filename will be image-1.jpg . So it gets saved down in the storage with that name as the key.