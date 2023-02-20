DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
ERROR in ./dist/apps/seo-payload/config.js Module build failed (from ./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js): Error: unknown field `presets` at line 1 column 400

default discord avatar
Stupidism
5 months ago
1 1

I got this error after I fixed the version conflict issue of graphql. Now, after hacking the require.cache of graphql, I can confirm this is another issue. I'm not very familiar with swc-loader. Can anybody help me take a look?

ERROR in ./dist/apps/seo-payload/config.js
Module build failed (from ./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js):
Error: unknown field `presets` at line 1 column 400

Repro steps:

https://github.com/Stupidism/nx-payload-demo.

git clone git@github.com:Stupidism/nx-payload-demo.git
PUPPETEER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD=1 CYPRESS_INSTALL_BINARY=0 npm install
nx run seo-payload:serve
    Figured it out myself.
    I overrided the babel loader config before. Now it applies to swc-loader. Removing them fixed for me.

