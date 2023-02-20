I got this error after I fixed the version conflict issue of graphql. Now, after hacking the
require.cache of graphql, I can confirm this is another issue. I'm not very familiar with
swc-loader. Can anybody help me take a look?
ERROR in ./dist/apps/seo-payload/config.js
Module build failed (from ./node_modules/swc-loader/src/index.js):
Error: unknown field `presets` at line 1 column 400
Repro steps:
https://github.com/Stupidism/nx-payload-demo.
git clone git@github.com:Stupidism/nx-payload-demo.git
PUPPETEER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD=1 CYPRESS_INSTALL_BINARY=0 npm install
nx run seo-payload:serve
