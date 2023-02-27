Error when adding a webpack plugin

I tried to add the
webpack.EnviornmentPlugin. I'm unable to use the
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ prefix because I need to access two env vars added by my hosting platform that don't follow that convention.
Here is the config I tried:
export default buildConfig({
// ...
admin: {
// ...
webpack: (config) => {
const envPlugin = new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin({
HEROKU_BRANCH: 'main',
HEROKU_APP_NAME: 'my-app-name'
});
config.plugins = [envPlugin, ...config.plugins];
return config;
}
},
// ...
Hey @lynndylanhurley — this is actually because the Webpack plugin you're using relies on some Node-only modules. But - - the Payload config is executed in both Node and in your browser, which is where all of these errors are coming from. You need to use a Webpack alias to tell Webpack to ignore that package for its browser JS, which will allow you to circumvent this issue.
See more in our docs here:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
I will convert this to a discussion but am happy to continue to help!
Thanks @jmikrut ! I'll try this ASAP
For anyone with this problem, this config is working for me:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import webpack from 'webpack';
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
import path from 'path';
// ...
const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject');
dotenv.config({ path: __dirname + '/../../../.env' });
export default buildConfig({
// ...
admin: {
// ...
webpack: (config) => {
const envPlugin = new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin([
'CMS_PORT',
'NEXT_JS_PORT',
'HEROKU_BRANCH',
'HEROKU_APP_NAME'
]);
config.plugins.unshift(envPlugin);
config.resolve.alias = {
...config.resolve.alias,
webpack: mockModulePath
};
return config;
}
},
// ....
});
Is using fallback (
resolve: { fallback: { [module]: false } }) an easier solution? It works for node's builtins as I tried.
See #910
