Error when adding a webpack plugin

lynndylanhurley
5 months ago
Bug Report

I tried to add the webpack.EnviornmentPlugin. I'm unable to use the PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ prefix because I need to access two env vars added by my hosting platform that don't follow that convention.

Here is the config I tried:

export default buildConfig({
  // ...
  admin: {
    // ...
    webpack: (config) => {
      const envPlugin = new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin({
        HEROKU_BRANCH: 'main',
        HEROKU_APP_NAME: 'my-app-name'
      });

      config.plugins = [envPlugin, ...config.plugins];

      return config;
    }
  },
  // ...

The app crashed with the following error:

cms:dev: webpack built 3fbf3f9bb7d011f70cd9 in 1419ms
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 12:28-61
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'child_process' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 31:40-75
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.android-arm64.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 34:40-74
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-android-arm64' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 45:40-78
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.android-arm-eabi.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 48:40-77
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-android-arm-eabi' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 65:40-76
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.win32-x64-msvc.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 68:40-75
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-win32-x64-msvc' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 79:40-77
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.win32-ia32-msvc.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 82:40-76
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-win32-ia32-msvc' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 93:40-78
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.win32-arm64-msvc.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 96:40-77
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-win32-arm64-msvc' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 113:40-72
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.darwin-x64.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 116:40-71
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-darwin-x64' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 127:40-74
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.darwin-arm64.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 148:32-65
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.freebsd-x64.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 151:32-64
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-freebsd-x64' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 165:44-80
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.linux-x64-musl.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 168:44-79
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-linux-x64-musl' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 179:44-79
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.linux-x64-gnu.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 182:44-78
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-linux-x64-gnu' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 195:44-82
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.linux-arm64-musl.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 198:44-81
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-linux-arm64-musl' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 209:44-81
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.linux-arm64-gnu.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 212:44-80
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-linux-arm64-gnu' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 224:40-81
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './swc.linux-arm-gnueabihf.node' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 227:40-80
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/core-linux-arm-gnueabihf' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/index.js 62:39-85
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/spack.js 42:33-46
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1798:8-28
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1865:15-32
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'pnpapi' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1898:21-46
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'worker_threads' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/WorkerPool.js 22:4-29
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'worker_threads' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/base/BaseWorkerPool.js 111:19-46
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/index.js 68:19-38
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/processChild.js 89:15-28
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/processChild.js 105:15-28
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/loader-runner/lib/loadLoader.js 7:31-45
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/loader-runner/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/loader-runner/lib/loadLoader.js 19:16-36
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/terser-webpack-plugin/dist/minify.js 43:118-125
cms:dev: Critical dependency: require function is used in a way in which dependencies cannot be statically extracted
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/debug/ProfilingPlugin.js 26:13-33
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'inspector' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/debug'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: WARNING in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/serialization/ObjectMiddleware.js 647:9-25
cms:dev: Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node 1:0
cms:dev: Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0)
cms:dev: You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
cms:dev: (Source code omitted for this binary file)
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/binding.js 2:37-50
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/@swc/core/index.js 70:27-47
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@swc/wasm' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/@swc/core'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/chrome-trace-event/dist/trace-event.js 10:17-34
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/chrome-trace-event/dist'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.d.ts 1:7
cms:dev: Module parse failed: Unexpected token (1:7)
cms:dev: You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
cms:dev: > export type Platform = 'browser' | 'node' | 'neutral';
cms:dev: | export type Format = 'iife' | 'cjs' | 'esm';
cms:dev: | export type Loader = 'base64' | 'binary' | 'copy' | 'css' | 'dataurl' | 'default' | 'empty' | 'file' | 'js' | 'json' | 'jsx' | 'text' | 'ts' | 'tsx';
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1701:9-22
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1702:9-22
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'os' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "os": require.resolve("os-browserify/browser") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'os-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "os": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1889:20-44
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'child_process' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js 1894:10-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tty' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/esbuild/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "tty": require.resolve("tty-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'tty-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "tty": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/graceful-fs/graceful-fs.js 1:9-22
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/graceful-fs'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/graceful-fs/legacy-streams.js 1:13-37
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/graceful-fs'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/graceful-fs/polyfills.js 1:16-36
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'constants' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/graceful-fs'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "constants": require.resolve("constants-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'constants-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "constants": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/index.js 27:15-28
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'os' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "os": require.resolve("os-browserify/browser") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'os-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "os": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/ChildProcessWorker.js 9:15-39
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'child_process' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/ChildProcessWorker.js 19:15-32
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/NodeThreadsWorker.js 19:15-32
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/NodeThreadsWorker.js 29:15-40
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'worker_threads' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers/messageParent.js 19:39-64
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'worker_threads' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/jest-worker/build/workers'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js 5:9-22
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/loader-runner/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/merge-stream/index.js 3:24-41
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/merge-stream'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/terser-webpack-plugin/dist/index.js 5:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'os' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/terser-webpack-plugin/dist'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "os": require.resolve("os-browserify/browser") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'os-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "os": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/uglify-js/tools/node.js 1:9-22
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/uglify-js/tools'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/watchpack/lib/DirectoryWatcher.js 17:15-37
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'os' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/watchpack/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "os": require.resolve("os-browserify/browser") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'os-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "os": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/watchpack/lib/LinkResolver.js 7:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/watchpack/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/watchpack/lib/watchEventSource.js 7:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/watchpack/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/watchpack/lib/watchEventSource.js 12:15-37
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'os' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/watchpack/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "os": require.resolve("os-browserify/browser") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'os-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "os": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/FileSystemInfo.js 9:19-36
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'module' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib'
cms:dev: Did you mean './module'?
cms:dev: Requests that should resolve in the current directory need to start with './'.
cms:dev: Requests that start with a name are treated as module requests and resolve within module directories (node_modules, /Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/payload/node_modules).
cms:dev: If changing the source code is not an option there is also a resolve options called 'preferRelative' which tries to resolve these kind of requests in the current directory too.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/NormalModule.js 10:20-42
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'querystring' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "querystring": require.resolve("querystring-es3") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'querystring-es3'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "querystring": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/config/defaults.js 8:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/config'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies/CommonJsImportsParserPlugin.js 8:26-40
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies/ImportMetaPlugin.js 8:26-40
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies/URLPlugin.js 8:26-40
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies/WorkerPlugin.js 8:26-40
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/dependencies'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/javascript/JavascriptModulesPlugin.js 9:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'vm' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/javascript'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "vm": require.resolve("vm-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'vm-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "vm": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/javascript/JavascriptParser.js 11:11-24
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'vm' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/javascript'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "vm": require.resolve("vm-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'vm-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "vm": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes/FileUriPlugin.js 8:31-45
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes/HttpUriPlugin.js 10:16-30
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'url' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'url'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "url": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes/HttpUriPlugin.js 11:64-79
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'zlib' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/schemes'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "zlib": require.resolve("browserify-zlib") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'browserify-zlib'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "zlib": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/serialization/FileMiddleware.js 8:21-38
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/serialization'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'stream-browserify'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: ERROR in ../../node_modules/webpack/lib/serialization/FileMiddleware.js 15:4-19
cms:dev: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'zlib' in '/Users/lynn/Code/SomeOddPilot/superplastic-next/node_modules/webpack/lib/serialization'
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
cms:dev: This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
cms:dev: 
cms:dev: If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
cms:dev:         - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "zlib": require.resolve("browserify-zlib") }'
cms:dev:         - install 'browserify-zlib'
cms:dev: If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
cms:dev:         resolve.fallback: { "zlib": false }
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @lynndylanhurley — this is actually because the Webpack plugin you're using relies on some Node-only modules. But - - the Payload config is executed in both Node and in your browser, which is where all of these errors are coming from. You need to use a Webpack alias to tell Webpack to ignore that package for its browser JS, which will allow you to circumvent this issue.

    See more in our docs here:
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules

    I will convert this to a discussion but am happy to continue to help!

    lynndylanhurley
    5 months ago

    Thanks @jmikrut ! I'll try this ASAP

    lynndylanhurley
    5 months ago

    For anyone with this problem, this config is working for me:

    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import webpack from 'webpack';
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
import path from 'path';
// ...

const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject');

dotenv.config({ path: __dirname + '/../../../.env' });

export default buildConfig({
  // ...
  admin: {
    // ...
    webpack: (config) => {
      const envPlugin = new webpack.EnvironmentPlugin([
        'CMS_PORT',
        'NEXT_JS_PORT',
        'HEROKU_BRANCH',
        'HEROKU_APP_NAME'
      ]);

      config.plugins.unshift(envPlugin);

      config.resolve.alias = {
        ...config.resolve.alias,
        webpack: mockModulePath
      };
      return config;
    }
  },
  // ....
});
    leesei
    2 months ago

    Is using fallback (resolve: { fallback: { [module]: false } }) an easier solution? It works for node's builtins as I tried.
    See #910

