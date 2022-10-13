DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Export "AuthContext" and "useAuth" in "payload/auth"

default discord avatar
finkinfridom
9 months ago
1 1

I am playing around with the admin.avatar configuration and it was very difficult to spot the proper location for useAuth (similarly to what happens here: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/graphics/Account/Gravatar.tsx).

I was able to import useAuth from payload/dist/admin/components/utilities/Auth but it's pretty nested.

Would it be possible to move the useAuth into payload/auth?

Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    @finkinfridom absolutely! It's in our roadmap to significantly improve our component library, including how components are exported as you mentioned, and also documentation. Here's a related discussion: #1729

    If you need this right away we'd be happy to accept a PR!

