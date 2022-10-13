Export "AuthContext" and "useAuth" in "payload/auth"

I am playing around with the admin.avatar configuration and it was very difficult to spot the proper location for
useAuth (similarly to what happens here: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/graphics/Account/Gravatar.tsx).
I was able to import
useAuth from
payload/dist/admin/components/utilities/Auth but it's pretty nested.
Would it be possible to move the
useAuth into
payload/auth?
Thanks
@finkinfridom absolutely! It's in our roadmap to significantly improve our component library, including how components are exported as you mentioned, and also documentation. Here's a related discussion: #1729
If you need this right away we'd be happy to accept a PR!
